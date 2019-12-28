Lemieux suffered a broken hand in Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lemieux suffered the injury in the third period. He'll likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, although head coach David Quinn did not provide a specific timeline for the winger's return. Lemieux has 13 points and 87 PIM in 35 games this season. Expect the Rangers to call up a player from AHL Hartford -- the 23-year-old will likely surface on injured reserve at some point in the near future.