Lemieux will make his Rangers debut Wednesday night against the Lightning.

The Jets castoff reportedly will operate on a line with highly-touted rookie Lias Andersson and burgeoning winger Pavel Buchnevich. While that projected line generally lacks experience, Lemieux is bound to see more than the 7:30 of average ice time that he saw in Winnipeg, and we wouldn't underestimate the second-round (31st overall) pick from 2014's fantasy prospects in an expanded role.