Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Doubles career assist total
Lemieux assisted on both Rangers goals in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit.
Both goals were scored by linemate Pavel Buchnevich. A change of scenery at the trade deadline has done wonders for Lemieux's value, as he has three points in five games with the Rangers after recording 11 points in 44 games with Winnipeg, where he was buried near the bottom of a significantly more talented forward corps. Remarkably, this performance matched Lemieux's previous career assist total, accrued over 57 games.
