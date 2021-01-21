Lemieux (lower body) is expected to play Friday against the Penguins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Lemieux suffered a lower-body injury while blocking a pair of P.K. Subban shots during Tuesday's game versus the Devils, but he should be able to tough it out and play through any lingering discomfort against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old winger has gone scoreless while registering four shots, six hits and two blocks through the first three games of the campaign.