Lemieux (lower body) was held out of practice Wednesday, but coach David Quinn believes he'll be able to play Friday in Pittsburgh, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Lemieux had a sequence in Tuesday's game against the Devils in which he blocked a shot, crawled back into the play and blocked another shot. There's a good chance he sustained the lower-body injury during that play, but he was able to finish that game and should be able to give it a go when the Blueshirts next take the ice Friday.