Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Faces 3-to-4 week absence
Lemieux will miss 3-to-4 weeks due to a broken hand he suffered in Friday's win over the Hurricanes.
Lemieux will aim to return Jan. 19 against the Blue Jackets, so Michael Haley will likely continue playing on the fourth line for now. The 23-year-old Lemieux has recorded five goals and eight assists over 35 games this year, and losing his physical presence (86 hits) will be a major hit to the bottom six.
