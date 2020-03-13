Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Facing suspension
Lemieux will be suspended for a yet to be determined number of games whenever the NHL resumes play.
Lemieux will be suspended for the high hit he delivered to Colorado's Joonas Donskoi during Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche. The length of the 23-year-old's ban will be announced whenever the NHL returns from its indefinite hiatus.
