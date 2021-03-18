Lemieux scored a goal on two shots and provided four hits in a 9-0 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Lemieux found the back of the net for the first time in his last 19 games, re-directing an Adam Fox feed on the doorstep to open the scoring 7:05 into the game. Lemieux has points in back-to-back games for the first time all season after enduring a 13-game drought.
