Lemieux scored a goal on two shots and provided four hits in a 9-0 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Lemieux found the back of the net for the first time in his last 19 games, re-directing an Adam Fox feed on the doorstep to open the scoring 7:05 into the game. Lemieux has points in back-to-back games for the first time all season after enduring a 13-game drought.