The Jets traded Lemieux -- along with a 2019 first-round draft pick and another conditional pick -- to the Rangers for Kevin Hayes on Monday, TSN reports.

Lemieux was caught in a bottom-six role for the Jets, but he showed flashes of offensive potential based on 10 goals and a pair of helpers between 53 games and 7:30 of average ice time. Getting dealt to a rebuilding team figures to do wonders for his development, and he'll be under club control as a restricted free agent this offseason in case the Blueshirts like what they see from 2014's second-round, 31st overall pick.