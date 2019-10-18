Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: In press box Thursday
Lemieux was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Devils.
Lemieux was replaced in the lineup by fellow tough guy Michael Haley. Coach David Quinn employed healthy scratches as a motivational tool frequently last season, and that's likely what's happening after the 23-year-old Lemieux delivered just three shots and four PIM in three scoreless games to start the season.
