Lemieux produced a Gordie Howe hat trick in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Lemieux got the fight out of the way first, dropping the mitts with Jujhar Khaira in the second period. Seven minutes later, he scored his 11th goal of the season, and then supplied a helper on Brett Howden's equalizer in the third period. Lemieux has two goals and three assists in seven contests since being traded from the Jets, clearly succeeding with almost five more minutes of ice time per game. While it's unlikely the fourth-liner continues this pace, he could be a valuable DFS option for Wednesday in Vancouver.