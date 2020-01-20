Lemieux (hand) posted four hits and a minus-1 rating in 13:49 during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lemieux missed nine games while his broken hand healed. In his return, he was his usual physical self. The fourth-liner has 13 points, 90 hits and 87 PIM through 36 games. He may be worth a look in deeper formats that reward gritty play, but he shouldn't be expected to produce offense frequently.