Lemieux scored a goal on three shots and had three hits Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Lemieux collected his first goal of the season when he crashed hard to the net and knocked home a rebound at 13:51 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1. The 24-year-old, who has two points in seven games, only saw 10:58 of ice time and is a bottom-six role player with little fantasy utility.