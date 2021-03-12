Lemieux had three hits for his only meaningful statistics over 12:22 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.
Lemieux brings energy and a willingness to put his body on the line, but he doesn't offer enough skill to garner interest in most fantasy circles. The soon-to-be 25-year-old winger has four points in 23 appearances this season but is now stuck in a 12-game point drought, and Lemieux could find himself in the press box once Artemi Panarin (not injury related) returns to the lineup.
