Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Prevents Vegas shutout
Lemieux scored a goal on two shots and had six hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to Vegas.
Lemieux tallied his fourth goal of the year late in the second period to round out the scoring. He also led all players on either team in hits. The 23-year-old winger has 11 points and 52 PIM in 25 games this season.
