Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Questionable for Sunday
Lemieux (hand) could return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against Columbus, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lemieux has missed the last nine games since being placed on injured reserve but could be returning before the All-Star break. If he isn't ready to suit up Sunday, he could return for Tuesday's game against the Islanders. Lemieux has scored 13 points in 35 games this season.
