Play

Lemieux (undisclosed) will return to action Saturday against Anaheim, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Lemieux is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his one-game absence, skating on the Rangers' fourth line against the Ducks. The 23-year-old American has notched five goals and 12 points while racking up 59 PIM in 29 games this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories