Lemieux (hand) will play in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Lemieux will return from a nine-game absence after suffering a broken hand, and he'll bump Micheal Haley out of the lineup. The 23-year-old Lemieux will slot onto the fourth line, and he carries modest offensive upside with 13 points through 35 games, although he's known more for his physicality. He's accrued 87 PIM and 86 hits.