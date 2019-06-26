Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Set with QO from Rangers
Lemieux was issued a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Tuesday.
After he was buried on the fourth line in Winnipeg, Lemieux caught a break after he was dealt to the Rangers in the Kevin Hayes deal at the trade deadline. He tallied 12 goals and 17 points in 63 games between the Jets and Rangers last campaign. The 23-year-old could be in line for a larger role as the roster begins to take shape heading into the 2019-20 season.
