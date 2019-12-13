Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Sidelined Thursday
Lemieux (undisclosed) isn't out for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against the Sharks, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lemieux suffered the injury in Tuesday's game against the Kings, however, the specifics of the injury are still uncertain. With the winger sidelined, Michael Haley will draw into the lineup on the fourth line. Lemieux's next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Ducks.
