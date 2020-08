Lemieux has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to draw back into the lineup for Tuesday's Game 3 against Carolina.

The Rangers are in a two-game hole and are facing elimination, so Lemieux will almost certainly be reinserted into the lineup with the hope he'll provide a jolt for his club up front. The 24-year-old winger posted 18 points while racking up 111 PIM in 59 games during the regular season.