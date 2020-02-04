Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Two points in loss
Lemieux scored a power-play goal and added an assist with the man advantage to finish Monday's 5-3 loss to Dallas with two points.
Monday was Lemieux's second multi-point performance of the season and brought the fourth-line winger's season point total to 15, in 40 games. Lemieux also recorded a team-high seven hits in the loss.
