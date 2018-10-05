Smith did not register a point Thursday but managed to block four shots in a 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Finishing a minus-1, Smith was one of three Rangers defensemen to post a minus rating. After being demoted to AHL Hartford for poor performance last season, Smith was a minus-11 in 11 games with New York's AHL affiliate. Suffice to say, the 29-year-old needs to improve his on-ice play, or he could find himself demoted to the minors yet again, or perhaps put on waivers for the second time in as many seasons.