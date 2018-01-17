Smith fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Smith ranked second on the team in shots behind Rick Nash's seven and also brought a physical element without taking a penalty. He and Wayne Simmonds got into a few physical altercations in front of New York's net, as Smith worked hard to keep Henrik Lundqvist's sight lines clear. Between this effort and Sunday's strong showing against Pittsburgh in which he contributed a goal and a fight, Smith has likely earned himself a role in the lineup despite an ugly minus-5 rating in five appearances since the calendar flipped to 2018.