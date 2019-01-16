Rangers' Brendan Smith: Doesn't crack Tuesday's lineup
Smith was a healthy scratch in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Smith recorded a helper Saturday against the Blue Jackets, but that wasn't enough to for the oft-scratched blueliner to maintain his lineup spot. The opportunity for playing time created by Neal Pionk's upper-body injury is now being capitalized on by Ryan Lindgren, who was called up from AHL Hartford and plugged in on the blue line at Smith's expense. It appears that Smith -- despite carrying a $4.35 million cap hit -- is destined to watch from the press box more often than not.
