Smith scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

No. 42 scored his first goal in 42 games, dating back to Dec. 26, 2019. Smith didn't have to do much to give New York a 2-1 third-period lead, as a cross-crease Artemi Panarin pass off a rebound gave Smith an empty net to shoot at, though the veteran blueliner deserves credit for going to the net in the first place on what started as an innocent-looking play. While Smith could see bigger minutes in the short term with New York battling injuries on the blue line, his customary role is as a rotational piece between the third pairing and the press box.