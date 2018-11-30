Smith skated 14:06 in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators, finishing with one shot, four hits and a minus-1 rating.

The injury-riddled Rangers dressed seven defensemen for this one, with Smith getting some shifts on the blue line and some shifts as a fourth-line forward. Smith has been in and out of the lineup as he shuffles between a third-pairing and seventh defenseman role, so there isn't much to see here in terms of fantasy value.