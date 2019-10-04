Rangers' Brendan Smith: Finds empty net from center ice
Smith scored a shorthanded empty-netter to seal a 6-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Smith opens the 2019-20 campaign in a peculiar role, skating as a fourth-line forward at even strength while being used as a defenseman on the penalty kill -- 3:33 of his 9:02 spent on the ice came while down a man. The swing man spent the offseason learning forward positioning from his brother Reilly of the Golden Knights, and Smith's eligibility at both wing and defense is a nice boon in the fantasy realm, but don't expect much scoring from a guy who has never reached the 20-point mark since cracking the NHL in 2011-12.
