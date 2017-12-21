Smith is still looking for his first tally of the 2017-18 campaign.

Through 26 games, Smith has tallied six helpers, 37 PIM and 35 hits, but the back of the net continues to elude him. Considering the blueliner has never scored more than five goals in a year, long stretches without one probably doesn't phase him. The 2007 first-round pick is clearly more of a defensive-minded player and will offer minimal value even in the deepest of formats.