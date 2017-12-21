Rangers' Brendan Smith: Goalless in 2017-18
Smith is still looking for his first tally of the 2017-18 campaign.
Through 26 games, Smith has tallied six helpers, 37 PIM and 35 hits, but the back of the net continues to elude him. Considering the blueliner has never scored more than five goals in a year, long stretches without one probably doesn't phase him. The 2007 first-round pick is clearly more of a defensive-minded player and will offer minimal value even in the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Upset about ejection•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Set for rare appearance Friday•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Leading team in rating•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Sits out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Pens four-year deal•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Left available for expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...