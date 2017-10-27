Smith failed to get on the scoresheet in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes, but did contribute a plus-3 rating and two shots on goal.

While Smith's been a non-factor offensively with just two assists in nine games, his plus-3 rating is tied for best on the team. Smith's never topped 20 points in a season, but his 318 penalty minutes in 318 career games give the former Red Wings blueliner a niche role in deeper formats.