Smith (upper body) left Monday's game against the Penguins and will not return.
Smith collided with Brandon Tanev in the first period and went down hard. He immediately went to the locker room and needed assistance off the ice. Until an update is available, the 31-year-old will be questionable for Thursday's game against Washington.
