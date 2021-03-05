Smith scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's 6-1 win over New Jersey. He rounded out his stat line with a shot, two blocks, a plus-3 rating and five PIM.

Smith's goal from the high slot gave the Rangers a 5-1 lead, as backup Devils goaltender Aaron Dell failed to track the puck after it left the front of the net, giving the defenseman plenty of room to shoot at. He also dropped the gloves with Michael McLeod seconds after McLeod wasn't penalized for what looked like a hit from behind. Smith provides physicality from the blue line, having topped 60 PIM in each of the previous seven seasons, but he has never reached the 20-point mark.