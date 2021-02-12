Smith (upper body) will not suit up for Friday's contest against the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Smith has now missed four consecutive games while dealing with an upper-body issue. The 32-year-old blueliner has an assist and 13 hits through six games this season. The severity of his injury is still uncertain, so he'll be questionable for Sunday's contest against the Flyers.
