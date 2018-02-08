Smith was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

While Smith is by no means an offensive force -- his career high is 19 points -- the defenseman's 10-game pointless streak likely factored into the club's decision. If the Ontario native does clear waivers, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Hartford.

