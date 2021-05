Smith (lower body) will miss Saturday's season finale against Boston, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Smith finishes the season with 10 points in 48 games. The 32-year-old defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent. His toughness and experience should allow Smith to continue operating in a bottom-pairing role somewhere moving forward, but his time on Broadway has likely come to an end after 235 games with the Rangers.