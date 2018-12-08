Rangers' Brendan Smith: Out Saturday
Smith (upper body) is out for Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Smith will miss Saturday's clash with Florida due to an upper-body injury that he suffered a few days ago. While it's not thought to be serious, it's obviously causing him enough discomfort to warrant the team holding him out of action. It's possible New York is simply being cautious with the 29-year-old's health. Expect Smith to be good to go Monday in Tampa.
