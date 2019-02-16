Smith dished out a helper in Friday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The Rangers dressed seven defensemen in this one, of which Smith ranked fifth with 17:01 of ice time, suggesting he's unlikely to be the odd man out should New York shift back to a traditional 12 up font and six on the blue line. Smith hasn't lit the lamp since Nov. 17 and has just two points in his last 18 appearances, so it's safe to keep ignoring him in the majority of formats.