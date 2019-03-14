Rangers' Brendan Smith: Plays over eight minutes on PK
Smith finished with one shot over 19:10 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Smith saw a team-high 8:10 of shorthanded ice time, as the referees handed out a pair of five-minute majors and game misconducts to the Rangers in this one, including one to Brendan Lemieux that most observers would agree didn't even deserve a two-minute minor. The versatile blueliner also saw some time among the forward ranks with the Rangers short two guys at the position, just as he had when injuries thinned the forward group earlier this season. Despite his occasional stints on the wing, Smith has just nine points in 52 games.
