Smith finished with an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Smith was a healthy scratch for Thursday's opener but was inserted into the lineup with Anthony DeAngelo scratched for disciplinary reasons. The veteran blueliner played like a man who doesn't want to go back to the press box, and coach David Quinn could opt to stick with Smith over Jack Johnson on the third pairing when DeAngelo gets out of the doghouse. Smith's best sequence came on New York's second goal, as he blocked a shot in transition and immediately sent a stretch pass to spring Artemi Panarin on a breakaway, which the Bread Man converted low glove side on Ilya Sorokin.