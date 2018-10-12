Rangers' Brendan Smith: Pots late goal in win
Smith scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Smith's not known for his offense, but he wisely worked his way into the slot to score the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation. After showing up out of shape and ultimately getting exiled to the AHL for poor play a season ago, Smith has come back hungry and looks like he'll be sticking around with the big club this year.
