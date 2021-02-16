Smith (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Smith has missed the Rangers' last four games with an upper-body injury, but he'll return to a second-pairing role against New Jersey. The 32-year-old blueliner has picked up one assist in six games this campaign.
