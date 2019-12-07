Smith scored a goal on one shot and posted three hits in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.

With another goal, Smith already has three this season, putting him only one behind his total last season and two short of his career-best mark. But it seems unlikely Smith continues this pace, seeing as though he has a 12.0 shooting percentage, which is nearly 8.0 percent higher than his career norm. Smith also has three assists, a minus-6 rating, 24 PIM, 11 blocks and 39 hits in 28 games this season.