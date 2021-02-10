Smith (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Smith is close to returning, but he'll miss at least one more contest with his upper-body issue. Either way, he's only picked up nine points in 68 games over the past two campaigns, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his availability.
