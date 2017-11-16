Rangers' Brendan Smith: Set for rare appearance Friday
After watching the past six games from the press box, Smith will be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Friday.
The phrase 'healthy scratch' generally is considered cringeworthy in the fantasy realm, as there's no sense wasting a roster spot on a guy who barely plays, but then again, Smith could use this next contest as motivation to show the Blueshirts and fantasy owners alike what they'd been missing. He's added two assists with a plus-2 rating over 11 games this season.
