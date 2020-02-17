Smith blocked a shot in 11:27 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston, playing on the blue line for a third consecutive game.

Smith has been deployed primarily as a fourth-line forward this season, but injuries on the Rangers' blue line have forced him to shift back to his natural position on defense for the last three games. The veteran's versatility is probably his greatest asset, but Smith is a below-average option wherever he plays -- he has just six points in 53 games.