Smith (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Capitals, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Smith needed assistance leaving the ice after suffering an upper-body injury during Monday's game versus the Penguins, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Libor Hajek will get a look on the Rangers' third pairing until Smith is ready to return.
