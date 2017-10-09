Rangers' Brendan Smith: Sits out Sunday
Smith will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's tilt against Montreal.
After having a poor performance against Toronto on Saturday that saw him on the ice for only 14:49, Smith will get an evening in the press box. Since this comes on a night where the Rangers are dressing seven defensemen, this certainly isn't an encouraging sign for Smith's playing time. The 28-year-old will look to get back on the ice Tuesday against St. Louis.
