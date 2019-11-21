Rangers' Brendan Smith: Still lacking discipline
Smith dished out two hits and took a two-minute penalty in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Smith continues to operate as a fourth-line forward, but discipline remains a problem for the converted defenseman. The Capitals scored their only goal with Smith in the box, and he's up to 17 PIM in 19 games this season. Smith also has just one point in his past 15 games after starting the season with three points through four games.
More News
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Well-rounded stat line•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Finds empty net from center ice•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Plays over eight minutes on PK•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Picks up rare point•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Doesn't crack Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Out Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.