Smith dished out two hits and took a two-minute penalty in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Smith continues to operate as a fourth-line forward, but discipline remains a problem for the converted defenseman. The Capitals scored their only goal with Smith in the box, and he's up to 17 PIM in 19 games this season. Smith also has just one point in his past 15 games after starting the season with three points through four games.