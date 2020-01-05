Rangers' Brendan Smith: Struggling to crack 10 minutes
Smith skated just 5:44 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.
Smith saw 1:02 as a defenseman on the penalty kill while logging 4:42 as a winger on New York's seldom-used fourth line. Despite his positional versatility, Smith's value is limited given his 3-3-6 line and 31 PIM through 40 games.
