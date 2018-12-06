Rangers' Brendan Smith: Sustains upper-body injury
Smith picked up an upper-body issue, which landed him in a non-contact jersey at practice, but should be a full participant Friday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Smith garnered four points in his previous seven games prior to getting hurt. While it seems likely the blueliner will be available versus Florida on Saturday -- assuming he can ditch the non-contact sweater -- if he cant' Brady Skjei figures to slot into the blue line in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...