Smith picked up an upper-body issue, which landed him in a non-contact jersey at practice, but should be a full participant Friday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Smith garnered four points in his previous seven games prior to getting hurt. While it seems likely the blueliner will be available versus Florida on Saturday -- assuming he can ditch the non-contact sweater -- if he cant' Brady Skjei figures to slot into the blue line in his place.